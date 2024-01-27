Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of APA by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,829 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,707,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in APA by 9.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in APA by 113.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,159,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 3.31.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Johnson Rice cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.28.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

