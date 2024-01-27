Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 292 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,679,000 after buying an additional 686,381 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $767,309,000 after buying an additional 1,451,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after buying an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,289,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,039. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

