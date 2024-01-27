Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 86,024 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 80.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,024 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $713,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 214.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.76. 950,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,636. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $26.81.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.