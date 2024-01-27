Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorian LPG currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

LPG traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,913. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.09. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,129 shares of company stock worth $2,755,736. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 317.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 79.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 63.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

