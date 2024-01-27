Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.88

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 296012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Dropbox alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DBX

Dropbox Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,111.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,055 shares of company stock worth $379,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Dropbox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 6.1% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 2.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Dropbox by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 35.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.