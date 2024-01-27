DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Mizuho

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.78.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.9 %

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,595,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,765. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average of $73.83. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.