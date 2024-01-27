DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.850-0.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 3.460-3.480 EPS.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.78.

DD stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.67. 4,595,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,765. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.82.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $50,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $821,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

