Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Dynacor Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Dynacor Group stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.02. 50,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,004. The company has a market capitalization of C$150.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.40. Dynacor Group has a 1 year low of C$2.83 and a 1 year high of C$4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$85.10 million during the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maria Del Rocio Rodriguez Espinoza purchased 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,447.89. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

