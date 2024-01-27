Eagle Bulk Shipping’s (EGLE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $55.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EGLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a market perform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $67.09.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.59. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Articles

