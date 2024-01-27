East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of East West Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.00.

NASDAQ EWBC traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $74.28. 1,037,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,898. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $40,960,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 11.0% in the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $24,690,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,195,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

