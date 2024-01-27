East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Lowered to $85.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $89.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.28. 1,037,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,243,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,502,000 after buying an additional 215,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,149,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,824,000 after purchasing an additional 128,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,416,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,635,000 after purchasing an additional 306,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 756,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 667,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

