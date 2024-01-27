EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SATS. TheStreet downgraded shares of EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EchoStar currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.71. EchoStar has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $24.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). EchoStar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $413.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.00 million. Analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EchoStar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the third quarter valued at about $36,090,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the third quarter valued at about $10,155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 531,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,660,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 317,417 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

