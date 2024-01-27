EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 577.8% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 15,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,407. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

