Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$17.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$15.50.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ELD. National Bankshares upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$12.20 to C$11.70 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cormark cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.64.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE ELD traded down C$0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching C$16.39. The company had a trading volume of 221,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,158. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.58. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$11.19 and a 12 month high of C$18.30. The stock has a market cap of C$3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.21. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of C$329.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9930151 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$614,125.50. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$614,125.50. Also, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.95, for a total value of C$73,932.42. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,813 shares of company stock worth $996,636. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

