Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $680.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $630.00 to $680.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LLY has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $11.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $639.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,811. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $562.39. The company has a market capitalization of $606.84 billion, a PE ratio of 115.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $647.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after buying an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

