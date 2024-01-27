Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires 11,410 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 294.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,121. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.