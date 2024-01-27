Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,080 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,267 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth about $327,997,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.17. 5,348,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,694,957. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average is $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

