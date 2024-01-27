Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires 905 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,010,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,326,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.66.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
