Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,356 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 78.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.25. 670,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,908. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

