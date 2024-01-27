Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys 235 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,927,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.64. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $85.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

