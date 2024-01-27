Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys 71 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in FedEx by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after acquiring an additional 799,828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in FedEx by 2,602.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after acquiring an additional 632,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $251.55. 1,755,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,556. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $183.59 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

