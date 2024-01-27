Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,630 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,630 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $39.07. 3,061,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,565.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

