Empower Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,943,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,540. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

