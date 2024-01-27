Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $285,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Empower Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $161,398.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.00. The company had a trading volume of 385,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.19 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.87.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

