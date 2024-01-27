Empower Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,744 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,780 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,063 shares of the airline’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,146,949 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.09. 9,929,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,268,183. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

