Empower Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,101 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,070,525,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,907 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,997,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,966,313. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.60.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

