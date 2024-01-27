Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases 125 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,077.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,912,000 after buying an additional 112,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,413 shares of company stock valued at $18,987,722. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,022.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,535. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $970.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $948.95. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $1,039.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

