Empower Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $279.17. 100,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,536. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $219.44 and a 1 year high of $280.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.