Empower Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $381.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,220,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,470. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.73 and a 200-day moving average of $352.57. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $314.97 and a 12 month high of $382.13.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

