Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 525 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in American Tower by 113,099.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 2,329.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT traded down $2.92 on Friday, hitting $197.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,902. The company has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a PE ratio of 128.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.49.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.