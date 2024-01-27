Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 592 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

Airbnb Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of ABNB traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,342,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.42 and a 200 day moving average of $134.31. The company has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,221,105.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 533,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,965,007.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,477,031 shares of company stock worth $203,225,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

