Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

EDR stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,410,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,499. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $26,656.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,913,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $196,471.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,166.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,855. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,559,000 after acquiring an additional 254,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after buying an additional 2,689,204 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after buying an additional 429,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,297,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,646,000 after buying an additional 2,196,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,814,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,140,000 after buying an additional 978,196 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

