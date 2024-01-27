Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Lifted to “Outperform Market Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Enerflex and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares raised shares of Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$7.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.28.
Enerflex Stock Performance
Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$778.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$767.37 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. Analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.6195426 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enerflex Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -14.49%.
About Enerflex
Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.
