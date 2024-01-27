Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.28.

Shares of EFX stock traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.29. The company had a trading volume of 310,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,023. The firm has a market capitalization of C$903.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$5.44 and a 12 month high of C$11.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.22.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$778.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$767.37 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.6195426 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

