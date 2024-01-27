Energi (NRG) Price Up 20.4% Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Energi has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $144,545.86 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00080993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00030467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00022987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,228,907 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

