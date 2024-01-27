Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. 16,093,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,491,602. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.92%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.