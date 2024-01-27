Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Sells C$558,750.00 in Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Sadler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.25, for a total transaction of C$558,750.00.

Enghouse Systems stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,701. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.73. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 12 month low of C$27.51 and a 12 month high of C$44.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENGH. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$34.50 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

