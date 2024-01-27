Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.17. Approximately 46,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 113,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.
The stock has a market cap of $655.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $335,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $217,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
