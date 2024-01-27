Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.17. Approximately 46,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 113,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $655.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 8,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $104,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $73,758.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $260,568.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 8,026 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $104,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,481 shares of company stock worth $1,019,521. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $335,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $217,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.