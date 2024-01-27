Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,316 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of Entergy worth $19,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Entergy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Entergy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ETR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.31. 1,114,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.33 and its 200-day moving average is $98.14. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

