EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $284.84 and last traded at $287.98. Approximately 92,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 420,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.14.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 98,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,333,000 after acquiring an additional 50,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.