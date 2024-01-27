Epwin Group’s (EPWN) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Epwin Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of LON:EPWN traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 78.50 ($1.00). 26,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,875. The firm has a market cap of £113.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,308.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 70.82. Epwin Group has a 1-year low of GBX 63 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 83 ($1.05).
About Epwin Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Epwin Group
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.