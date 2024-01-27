Epwin Group’s (EPWN) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:EPWN traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 78.50 ($1.00). 26,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,875. The firm has a market cap of £113.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,308.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 70.82. Epwin Group has a 1-year low of GBX 63 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 83 ($1.05).

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

