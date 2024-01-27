Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sells C$58,347.24 in Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,923 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total transaction of C$58,347.24.

Kelly Grant Boychuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 1,923 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total transaction of C$11,307.24.

On Friday, January 12th, Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,055 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total transaction of C$56,684.30.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

CVE EQX traded down C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.72.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

