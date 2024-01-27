Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.22 and last traded at $32.45. Approximately 12,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 58,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQBK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.13%.

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,976,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

See Also

