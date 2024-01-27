Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ELS. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.72.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $66.73. 937,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,363. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.05. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

