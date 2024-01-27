Ergo Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $89.20 million and approximately $288,792.92 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,105.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00161506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.90 or 0.00579259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00057224 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.88 or 0.00382091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.07 or 0.00171171 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,988,812 coins and its circulating supply is 72,988,662 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

