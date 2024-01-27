Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 73,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 249,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Ero Copper had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.