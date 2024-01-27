ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESE traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.15. The stock had a trading volume of 94,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,826. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $118.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.30.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 25.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

