Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Esquire Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.66. The stock had a trading volume of 165,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,288. Esquire Financial has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average is $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Richard T. Powers sold 950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $47,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,586.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Selig Zises sold 1,403 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $66,403.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,365,068.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESQ. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

