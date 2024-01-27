Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ETD stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $30.40. 290,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $36.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $167.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

