Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on EURN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Euronav Stock Up 0.2 %

Euronav stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. Euronav has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 51.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronav will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Euronav by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

